TrumpCoin Market Cap Achieves $3.90 Million (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $13,546.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

