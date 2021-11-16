Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Howard E. Rubin Sells 3,468 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $435,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRUP traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.73. 477,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,831. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trupanion by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trupanion by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Trupanion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

