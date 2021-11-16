TrustToken (TRU) Market Capitalization Reaches $50.87 Million

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00219747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010463 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.