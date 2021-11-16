Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) vs. Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Head to Head Survey

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Tucows has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Change Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $311.20 million 3.09 $5.78 million $0.69 130.39 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.09 -$112.21 million ($0.15) -138.53

Tucows has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tucows, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tucows and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00 Change Healthcare 0 13 3 0 2.19

Tucows currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.20%. Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $24.81, suggesting a potential upside of 19.41%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 2.53% 6.79% 1.56% Change Healthcare -1.53% 13.08% 4.24%

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

