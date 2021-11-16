Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ERF. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.84. 1,005,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,593. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.