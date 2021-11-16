TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TUIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on TUI in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TUI presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of TUIFY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,965. TUI has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

