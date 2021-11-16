Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Trading Down 5.7%

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Tungsten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)

Tungsten Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electronic invoice delivery, supply chain finance, and spend analytics technology services. It operates through the following segments: Tungsten Network, Tungsten Network Finance, and Corporate. The Tungsten Network segment offers e-invoicing and spend analytics.

