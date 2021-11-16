Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Raised to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

TWKS opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

