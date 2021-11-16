Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turing updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

TWKS opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

