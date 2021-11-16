Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $1,375,258.56 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total transaction of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.97. 3,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $497.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.70. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $553.51.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

