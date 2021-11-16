Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $1,375,258.56 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total transaction of $1,375,258.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.97. 3,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $497.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.70. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $553.51.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
