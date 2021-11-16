U Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.36 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. U Network has a market cap of $4.36 million and $392,014.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, U Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

