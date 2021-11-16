U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.76. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

