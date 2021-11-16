UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,930 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Onto Innovation worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $37,776,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 321,611 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 643,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 236,547 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 294,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after buying an additional 161,427 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.