UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 20,285 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of CVB Financial worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $7,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 641.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.49. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

