UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,543 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Arcosa worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $646,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 51,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Arcosa by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after buying an additional 434,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcosa by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACA stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

