UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,203 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

