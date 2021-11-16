UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 161,708 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of LAZR opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,833.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.