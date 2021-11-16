UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 309,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 166,502 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

