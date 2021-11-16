UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPX FLOW worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

