UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of FuelCell Energy worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 678,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 257,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

