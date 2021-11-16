UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,366.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

