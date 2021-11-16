UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Integer worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Integer by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integer by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Integer by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Integer by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Argus upped their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ITGR opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.39. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

