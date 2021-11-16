UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 19,968 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 143.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,599.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 141,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133,527 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 111.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 177,291 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONEM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 3.58. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

