UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 20,285 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of CVB Financial worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.49. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

