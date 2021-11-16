UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,752 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Diodes worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diodes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Diodes by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after buying an additional 59,384 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $109,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,238 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.