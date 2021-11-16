UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 8,521 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPX FLOW worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NYSE FLOW opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

