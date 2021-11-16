UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 954 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Insperity worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,900 shares of company stock worth $17,319,549. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

