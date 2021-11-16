UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 408,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RLX Technology by 11.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

