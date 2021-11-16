UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Arcosa worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after buying an additional 434,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 88.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after buying an additional 392,284 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $21,570,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 77.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

