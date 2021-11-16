UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.