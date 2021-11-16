UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Herman Miller worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 20.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 23.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 40.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,948,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

