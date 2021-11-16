UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sleep Number worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its position in Sleep Number by 27.9% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 61.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

SNBR opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.29.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.