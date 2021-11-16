UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of SunPower worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.