UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

FFBC stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

