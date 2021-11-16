UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBC stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

