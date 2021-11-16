UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of GATX worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get GATX alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.