UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Independent Bank worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,906,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Independent Bank by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Independent Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Independent Bank by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

