UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 142,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,587,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,518.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,351 shares of company stock worth $16,708,947 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

