UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Diodes worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.74 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $109,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,238 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.