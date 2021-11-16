UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

