UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

THS opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.