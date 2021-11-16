UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.