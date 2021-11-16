UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Installed Building Products worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IBP
opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $140.58.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Installed Building Products worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 56.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,728.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $140.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.86.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.
In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.