UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Installed Building Products worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.