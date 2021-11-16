UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $258,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $155,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,756 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KTOS opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

