UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of GATX worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

