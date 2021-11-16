UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Herman Miller worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 72.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLHR opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

