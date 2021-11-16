UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $3.31 Million in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 219,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Chindata Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chindata Group by 2,045.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Chindata Group by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 108,366 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,517,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.66.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

