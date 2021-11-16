UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $3.60 Million in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 299,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCFT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,148.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

