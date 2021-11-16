UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of SunPower worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

