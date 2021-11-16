UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 217,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 147,690 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,508,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

